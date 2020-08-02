FERREL, Mary C. Mary C. Ferrel, age 86 of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Traditions of Beavercreek. She was born April 19, 1934, in Wellington, Kansas, the daughter of Pedro and Carmen Serrioz. Mary was a loving mother and grandmother; a military spouse and nurse's aide at Miami Valley Hospital for more than 20 years. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband, USAF RET. MSGT Trinidad (Ray) Ferrel and great-grand-daughter, Sophia Mooney. Mary is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Van Over and husband, Gilbert, of Crown Point, IN; son, Ray Ferrel and wife, Kathy, of Winter Springs, FL; son, USAF RET. MSGT Gilbert Ferrel and wife, Rebecca, of Cheyenne, WY; daughter, Valerie Trottier and husband, USAF RET. MSGT Terry Trottier, of Beavercreek, OH; and son, USAF RET. MSGT Christopher Ferrel and wife, Chryl, of Oklahoma City, OK. Mary is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Penny (Patrick) Bell, Nicholas (Molly) Van Over, Dustin (Lisa) Van Over, Samantha (Sean) Mooney, Allison (Michael) McGuffee, Andrew (Erin) Ferrel, USAF 1LT Tori Trottier (Brandon Thorn), Taylor (Cierra) Trottier, USAF SrA Emilio Ferrel and Alyssa Ferrel; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Ethan Bell, Colin and Cameron McGuffee, Matthew and Charlotte Mooney, Mason Van Over, Carson Trottier, Caleb and Kaylee Thorn, Tyler Eberly and her loving pet Chula. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice (www.KindredHF.org
<http://www.KindredHF.org
>) or Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
<http://www.alz.org
>) on behalf of Mary Ferrel. Services for Mary will be private at the request of the family. Visit NewcomerDayton.com
to leave a memory of Mary or a special message for the family. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions-Beavercreek Chapel are caring for the family.