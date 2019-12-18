Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
Mary FESSLER Obituary
FESSLER, Mary E. Age 81 of Dayton, died Monday, December 9, 2019. Mary (Elizabeth) was a retired R.N. with more than 50 years of working in health care facilities, and many years of caring for family and friends. She had a particular fondness for older adults. She was a life member of St. John's UCC; a graduate of MVH School of Nursing, class of 1959. She enjoyed nursing very much, and was interested in continued knowledge with her membership in several nursing organizations. Preceded in death by her parents, Orville L. and Elizabeth D. (Rieker) Fessler, and three brothers Willard C., Eugene L. and Albert L. Survived by a nephew Michael (Mary) Fessler and their son Riley, niece Christine (John) Santoro and their son Anthony, nephew Carl Fessler and other relatives and friends. Services will be held at 11am on Friday, December 20th at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Burial at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, December 20th from 10-11am. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's UCC, 515 E. 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45402.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
