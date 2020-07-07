1/
Mary FETZER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FETZER, Mary J. Age 96, Hamilton, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Westover Retirement Community. She was born in Hamilton on September 24, 1923, the daughter of Fred and Gertrude (Hammer) Fetzer. She had been employed as secretary for the City of Hamilton Health Department Director for 40 years. Mary was a graduate of Hamilton High School and a member of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. She is survived by five nieces and nephews, Mary Beth (Marion) Kollstedt, of Trenton, Dr. Paula Weisenberger, of Hamilton, Judi Alexander, of Middletown, Carol (William Godfrey) Wiley, of Metamora, Indiana and John Wiley of Millville and eight great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Eileen Wiley, two brothers, Joe Fetzer and Fritz Fetzer and a nephew, Michael Wiley. A private funeral blessing will be at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. with Father Rob Muhlenkamp officiating. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved