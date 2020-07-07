Mary FETZER

FETZER, Mary J. Age 96, Hamilton, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Westover Retirement Community. She was born in Hamilton on September 24, 1923, the daughter of Fred and Gertrude (Hammer) Fetzer. She had been employed as secretary for the City of Hamilton Health Department Director for 40 years. Mary was a graduate of Hamilton High School and a member of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. She is survived by five nieces and nephews, Mary Beth (Marion) Kollstedt, of Trenton, Dr. Paula Weisenberger, of Hamilton, Judi Alexander, of Middletown, Carol (William Godfrey) Wiley, of Metamora, Indiana and John Wiley of Millville and eight great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Eileen Wiley, two brothers, Joe Fetzer and Fritz Fetzer and a nephew, Michael Wiley. A private funeral blessing will be at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. with Father Rob Muhlenkamp officiating. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
.