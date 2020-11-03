1/1
Mary FLACK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLACK, Mary Margaret

Mary Margaret Flack, 63, of Springfield, passed away

October 30, 2020, in

Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born October 29, 1957, in Springfield, the

daughter of Ivan Leonard and Lottie (Goings) Jacobs. Mary was a member of the Christian

Worship Center in Christianburg. She enjoyed playing bingo, shopping for bargains, flea markets and spending time with her loving grandchildren. She had been employed as a nurse's aid at the K.W. Hess Ohio Pythian Home and at Community Hospital. Survivors include her

husband of 47 years; James R. Flack, two children; Stephanie Geiger and Amy Flack, two grandchildren; India Flack (Dustin Brown) and Joshua Flack, two great-grandchildren; Ivan

Jacobs and Athena Jacobs, siblings; Charlene Rice, Delores Deshawn, Robert (Kathy) Jacobs and several nieces and

nephews. She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Thursday in the Christian Worship Center, 3537 South Elm Tree Road, Christiansburg, Ohio, with Pastor Jimmie Fannin

officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior

to the services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-

KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved