Mary FLACK
1957 - 2020
FLACK, Mary Margaret

Mary Margaret Flack, 63, of Springfield, passed away

October 30, 2020, in

Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born October 29, 1957, in Springfield, the

daughter of Ivan Leonard and Lottie (Goings) Jacobs. Mary was a member of the Christian

Worship Center in Christianburg. She enjoyed playing bingo, shopping for bargains, flea markets and spending time with her loving grandchildren. She had been employed as a nurse's aid at the K.W. Hess Ohio Pythian Home and at Community Hospital. Survivors include her

husband of 47 years; James R. Flack, two children; Stephanie Geiger and Amy Flack, two grandchildren; India Flack (Dustin Brown) and Joshua Flack, two great-grandchildren; Ivan

Jacobs and Athena Jacobs, siblings; Charlene Rice, Delores Deshawn, Robert (Kathy) Jacobs and several nieces and

nephews. She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Thursday in the Christian Worship Center, 3537 South Elm Tree Road, Christiansburg, Ohio, with Pastor Jimmie Fannin

officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior

to the services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-

KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Christian Worship Center
NOV
5
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Christian Worship Center
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Memories & Condolences
November 3, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss,I didnt know Mary very well but what I did know that she was a very sweet and kind lady ,she will be missed.god bless you and your family.
vicky shaffer
Friend
