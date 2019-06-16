|
SMITH (Davis), Mary Frances (1920-2019) Of Bradenton, Florida was married to J. B. Smith, raised three daughters on the farm in South Solon until moving to Florida. Mary Frances was predeceased by J. B and daughters Sharon Ann and Marilyn Smith Sheldon. Mary Frances is survived by her daughter Elaine S. Graham (Steve), son-in-law Robert Sheldon, niece and nephews; Deborah-Kay Hughes, NC; Douglas Hughes (Cindy), MA; Gregory Hughes (Christine) , GA; Mike Hughes (Jolene) HI, and Jim Hughes (Denise), MA. Visitation will be held at INGLING WILLIAMS & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME- South Charleston, OH on Saturday, June 22 from 1-2:30P.M. with service beginning at 2:30p.m. Interment at South Solon Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers please donate to either of the scholarship programs in Mary Frances's name: Bradenton Branch American Association of University Women Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 14099, Bradenton, Fl. 34280 Take Stock in Children Manatee, 2501 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, Fl. 34203 OR Tidewell Hospice, 3355 26th St. W. Bradenton, Fl 34205. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 16, 2019