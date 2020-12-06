1/
Mary FULTON
1920 - 2020
FULTON, Mary Antoinette

Mary Antoinette Fulton, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. Mary was born March 16, 1920, in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late George & Wilma Stine. She was raised by her grandmother Seger who only spoke German. She met her

husband, Robert Fulton at a dance, they were married August 31, 1940, and never stopped dancing until he passed away in 1965. She was a housewife who worked for her husband's business as his secretary. After he passed, she worked for A.O. Smith until retirement. She was a beautiful seamstress, loved gardening and it showed in her colorful flowers. She never missed a game or any activity her children were involved in. Her grandchildren loved spending time with her, playing games and knowing she would always be there for them. We will all miss her beautiful smile, sparkling brown eyes, hugs, kisses, and knowing she loved us unconditionally. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Fulton, her sons, Robert and Gary Fulton and her siblings, Eva Montavon, George Reger and Velma Reicher. Mary is survived by her daughter, Mary Crews, her son, Terry (Linda) Fulton; grandchildren, Patricia (Steve) Landrith, Robert Fulton, Heather (Danny) Eyler, Nicole Mick and Ashley (John) Rupp; great-grandchildren, Steven (Katherine) Yates, Chrissy (Ryan) Ruthart, Chance Fannin, Zane Eyler, Rylee and Luken Mick,

Penelope and Eloise Rupp; 1 great-great-grandchild, Rowan Yates; 2 nieces, Wilma and Stephanie Reicher and 1 nephew, Steve Reicher. Due to COVID restrictions, a service to honor Mary's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
