FUNK, Mary K. Age 88, of Union, formerly of West Milton, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Friendship Village in Trotwood. She was born May 10, 1931 to the late Alton & JoAnn Seibert in Dover, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Ivan V. Funk and daughter Kathlena Anderson. She will be missed and remembered by her children Wayne Funk (Cheryl) of Union and Heidi (Mike) Siney of West Alexandria; son-in-law Jerry Anderson of Enfield, CT; grandchildren Michelle (Mike), Kimberly (Richard), Daniel, Brian (Lesley), Jacob (Leslee) and Nicholas; 10 great grandchildren and sister Ann "Rooney" (Jim) Walters of Columbus. Mary retired from Marlyn Jewelers after 24 years and was a past member of the West Milton United Church of Christ. She also loved sewing, knitting, and bike riding. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a celebration of life beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Online memories of Mary may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020