FURLOW, Mary Lou 82, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Mary was born in Tuskegee, AL and was a devoted Jehovah's Witness for 45 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Wilbert Furlow, Sr. Survived by her children Gloria Furlow, Cheryl Moore (Tony), Wilbert Furlow, Jr. (Kimberly) and Karen Furlow, grandchildren Tamara Johnson and Ashley Furlow, devoted brother, Donell McDonald (Barbara), other siblings and relatives. There will be no services. Arrangements Entrusted to W.E.Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019
