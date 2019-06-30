|
GARDNER, Mary Jennie Age 83, of Dayton, OH passed away on June 19, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Mary was born on October 3, 1935 in Plank, KY. She was the daughter of Broadus and Martha (Lipps) Smith. Mary is now, and will always be, missed, and is survived by her loving daughter, Cheryl (John) Watts; adoring grandsons, Jason (Amanda) Hunley and Daniel Watts; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Lillian and Natalie Hunley; and many loving extended family and friends. Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Bob; her loving son, Robert J. Gardner; sister, Lisa Kistner; brothers, Herbert, William and Thomas Smith. Visitation will be held at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following the visitation with Mary's nephew, Pastor Kenneth Wagner, officiating. Mary's burial will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 30, 2019