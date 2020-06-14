Mary GARDNER

GARDNER, Mary Ann Age 87, of Dayton, passed away Friday, June 12th, 2020 at St. Leonard's of Centerville. She was born August 25th, 1932, to Ann (Davelmeier) and Richard Reichling. As a graduate of St. Elizabeth Nursing School, Mary was a caregiver in the truest sense of the word. She not only cared for others by profession, but also nurtured as a way of life. She spent countless hours serving others with her actions and uplifting others in her prayers. Ever practical and always wise, she was quick to laugh, instruct, provide words of wisdom and to impart knowledge - usually by way of handing out reading material at any opportunity. She kept her family well fed, well read and encouraged musical interests. When asked once by a grandchild how she endured the trials of life Mary quietly looked over to her Bible and said, "I read the Psalms and pray." She was a longtime member at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic parish. Dayton Daily News honored Mary in 1975 as one of Dayton's Top Ten Women, and her friends and family know she was very deserving of the honor. She was a one-of-a-kind gift from God and to know her was to love her. The impact she had on her loved ones and her community is immeasurable. Mary enthusiastically encouraged and supported the adventures and endeavors of her children and grandchildren, willingly joining them on several adventures locally and nationally, even when she thought everyone would be better off just resting and putting their feet up. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Gardner, as well as her parents, and brother Paul. She is survived by daughter Ann (Michael J.) Millonig of Dayton, son David (Tamala) of Williston, South Carolina, daughter Joan (Gordon) Hunt of Kettering, daughter Kathleen Figueroa of Miami Springs, Florida, son Richard (Maureen) of Delta Junction, Alaska, son Christopher (Lorraine) of Sugarcreek Twp,, daughter Teresa (Gary) Schreck of Centerville, son John of Delta Junction, Alaska, and son Dan of Bellbrook; 18 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; sister Lois (Ken) Grilliot of Centerville, sister Rita (Jack) Walther of Cincinnati, sister-in-law Jackie Reichling, and brother Bill (Joanne) Reichling of Cincinnati.. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45459), with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at St. Leonard's, Home Instead, and Hospice of Dayton. In Memory of Mary, please extend your condolences through your donations to St. Francis of Assisi (6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459, https://sfacc.org), St. Leonard's Benevolent Fund ( 8100 Clyo Rd, Centerville, OH 45458), or Nativity Catholic School (5936 Ridge Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45213, https://www.nativity-cincinnati.org), as well as flowers from their good friends at TJ Gardens ( (937) 310-1505). You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Mary at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.