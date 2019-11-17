|
GATTERMEYER, Mary Ann Age 78 of Hamilton, passed away at Bradford Place on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Mary was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 24, 1940 to Russell Feeback and Myrtel (Whitaker) Feeback. On January 19, 1963 in Hamilton, she married Richard F. Gattermeyer, and he preceded her in death in 2002. Mary is survived by three children, Jennifer Gattermeyer, Gregory (Bernadette) Gattermeyer, and Steven (Carolyn) Gattermeyer; two grandchildren, Gregory Andrew (Maggie) Gattermeyer and Ashley (Marcus) McCoy; six great grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Price; and many other family and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Lewis Feeback and Walter Feeback; and one sister, Freda Roach. Memorial service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave. Hamilton, OH 45011, on Tuesday November 19, 2019 at 7:00PM. Visitation will be held on Tuesday November 19, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 17, 2019