Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 895-5412
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary GATTERMEYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary GATTERMEYER


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary GATTERMEYER Obituary
GATTERMEYER, Mary Ann Age 78 of Hamilton, passed away at Bradford Place on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Mary was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 24, 1940 to Russell Feeback and Myrtel (Whitaker) Feeback. On January 19, 1963 in Hamilton, she married Richard F. Gattermeyer, and he preceded her in death in 2002. Mary is survived by three children, Jennifer Gattermeyer, Gregory (Bernadette) Gattermeyer, and Steven (Carolyn) Gattermeyer; two grandchildren, Gregory Andrew (Maggie) Gattermeyer and Ashley (Marcus) McCoy; six great grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Price; and many other family and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Lewis Feeback and Walter Feeback; and one sister, Freda Roach. Memorial service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave. Hamilton, OH 45011, on Tuesday November 19, 2019 at 7:00PM. Visitation will be held on Tuesday November 19, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -