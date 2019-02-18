GEYER Mary V. Age 92, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Friday February 15, 2019 at Fairfield Place. She was born on February 28, 1926 in Vinton, Ohio the daughter of Orville and Ruby (Balch) Rose. She was educated in the Springfield, Ohio Schools graduating from Springfield High School in 1943. She was employed at the City of Fairfield as a clerk for many years and was the first woman letter carrier in Fairfield. On July 27, 1947 she married Gene Godbey and he preceded her in death in 1969, she then married Charles J. Geyer on March 13, 1976 and he preceded her in death in 1992. She is survived by her daughters, Gail (Steve) Milillo and Gayann (Joe) Masur; grandchildren, Brent Lester, Kelly (Shane) Lyons, Gina (Drew) Wurzelbacher, Abby (Jason) Milillo, Joey (Holly) Masur and Stacey (Eric) Masur; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Adyson, Kaiden, Lucas and Blake. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Gary Godbey and her husbands. Memorial Services will be on Monday February 18, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio. Visitation will be on Monday from 6:00 p.m. until time of memorial services. Burial in Glen Haven Memorial Park, Springfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director with the Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary