Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Julie Billiart Church
224 Dayton Street
Hamilton, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Julie Billiart Church
224 Dayton Street
Hamilton, OH
1942 - 2019
GORDON (Malone), Mary Patricia "Pat" Of Hamilton, was peacefully called to be with the Lord on August 16, 2019, while resting comfortably at the Hospice of Hamilton. She was born August 4, 1942, to William "Peanuts" and Mary Ann Malone (Beer) in Hamilton, Ohio, who both preceded her in death. She attended Notre Dame High School and worked at the Buchanan Elementary School in the cafeteria for 16 years. She was an active member of the St. Julie Billiart and St. Stephen's Parishes for her entire life. Her greatest love and the gift she gave to this world was her humble service to children and others as well as her devotion to Family. She married her one true love, George Martin Gordon III "Jerry" on October 24, 1964, and they were married for 54 years. She is survived by one son, George Martin Gordon IV "Butch" (Beth/Kelly), two grand-children, Jade (Christina) Nicole Erpelding and Bradley Thomas Gordon, step grand-children Christopher, Aidan and Donovan Mosely, double niece and nephew Deborah (Mark) Gerstner and Gregory (Dawn) Gordon, as well as one great grand-child, Dominic, all of whom loved her dearly; two sisters, two brothers and two sister-in-law's, Harold (Mary) Malone, Dorothy (Charles) Gordon, Diane (Ronald) Hoelle, James P. (Karen) Malone, Caroline (Ken) Grove, and Constance (Daniel) Danford. Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews loved Pat and she will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Mary as well as a brother William (Lois) Malone. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at 1:00PM Tuesday in St. Julie Billiart Church 224 Dayton Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 followed by interment in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12noon-1:00PM Tuesday in the Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Julie Billiart Church. Online Register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 19, 2019
