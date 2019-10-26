|
|
GOUGHENOUR, Mary Lou Age 78, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her residence. She was born February 26, 1941 in Middletown and lived in this area all her life. Mary was a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She was very active in her church, the Word of God Church in Moraine, Ohio. Preceding her in death were her parents, Everette Martin and Esther Mae (Kegley) Martin; one son, Tony Ray Wood; one grandson, Robert Jarrod Ward; three sisters, Juanita Downs, Carol Capozio and Helen Hunt; one brother, Oliver "Bud" Martin and one nephew, Ronnie Martin. She is survived by her husband of over 29 years, Robert E. "Bob" Goughenour whom she married December 31, 1989; five children, Debbie Fernandez, Jeffery (Mary) Wood, David Jack Wood, Kimberly (Brady Skinner) Ward, and Renee Lynn Wood; three step-children, Roberta Craig, Larry (Rachel) Goughenour and Robert (Marilyn) Goughenour; seven grandchildren, Jeffery Lee Wood, Jr., David Ray (Ashley) Wood, Brittany Nicole (Russell) Carolus, Nestor "Tico" Fernandez, Robert Brandon Ward, Rachael Ann Ward and Madeline Wood; many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; six great grandchildren, Ameila Carolus, Russell Carolus, William Carolus, Aroura Carolus, Bentley Wood and Adison Wood; two brothers, Robert "Bob" Martin and William "Bill" Martin; two sisters, Rosalie Young and Joyce Kenney; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, October 28, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Garnell Crawford and Pastor David Zornes officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 26, 2019