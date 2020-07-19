Mary GRAUSE

1/
GRAUSE, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Grause, age 96 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home. She was born May 11, 1924, in New Richmond, Ohio, to the late Halder and Mary Few. She is preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Carroll Richard Grause; her infant son, Grause; and her sister, Marjorie Hoh. Betty is survived by her daughter, Carla Beth (Larry) Anderkin; grandson, Marc Anderkin; granddaughter, Shana (Doug) Grant; great-grandson, Aden Grant; great-granddaughter, Leila Grant; niece, Dianne Ryan and nephew, Mike Hoh. She is also survived by numerous family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Betty's name to Hospice of Dayton. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
