GRIFFIN, Mary M. Born January 11, 1933 in Hail County, AL to James and Edna Gladney, departed this life Friday, December 6, 2019 in her home under the care of Hospice. She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, two brothers and one grandson. Mary leaves to cherish her memory sons, Willie Curtis Griffin Jr., Alvonias Griffin Sr., Edward Griffin; daughters, Mary Etta Gladney, Vendola Lawrence, Sally D. Johnson; grandchildren, Jamel E., Tamika R. and Vendola M. Lawrence, Mya J. Abrams, Antonia M. Griffin; great grandchildren, Daylin M. White, Maxwell J. Lawrence. The Celebration of Mary Griffin's life will be held 12 noon Monday, December 16, 2019 at United Missionary Baptist Church, 900 Lexington Ave. Rev. Dr. Leroy Cothran officiating. Visitation 10 am-12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019