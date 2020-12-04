1/
Mary GRIFFIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRIFFIN, Mary F.

Mary F. Griffin, 91 of Middletown, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, surrounded by her family at home. She was born September 5, 1929, in Middletown, the daughter of Charles and Sadie (Watson) Naegelen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Hobart and 2 grandchildren, Andrew Messer and Kelly Jo

Miller. Mary is survived by her children, Donna (Tom) Messer, Lois (James) Congleton and Richard (Rinda) Griffin. Also 3 grandchildren, Matt, Jessie and Josh, 7 great-grandchildren, Kate, Andy, Karson, Cameron, Bentley, Aiden and Anthony, 2 great-great-grandchildren, Zaiona and Ollie.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Monday, December 7, 2020, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 Sutphin St.,

Middletown, OH 45044. Visitation will be at 3-5 pm,

Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in

Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton.

Please visit www.breitebach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved