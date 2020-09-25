Mary Grilliot

In loving memory of Mary Jean "Jean" Grilliot 91 of North Star, Ohio, whom passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 6:21 AM at The Village Green in Greenville, Ohio, with her family by her side. She was born July 24, 1929, in Darke County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph F. &Bernadine A. (Rutschilling) Bernholt.She was a homemaker and farm wife; she was a member St. Louis Catholic Church; the Ladies of the Church; she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She enjoyed listening to classic country music, bird watching and her flower garden.She is preceded in death by her parents; Her husband: Herbert J. Grilliot whom she married June 18, 1949. Her sister & brother-in-law: Bertha & Norbert Beyke, Brother: Melvin Bernholt, Sister: Evelyn Bernholt, Brother-in-law: and Luke Jutte.She is survived by her children: Wayne & Pamela Grilliot of Kettering, Ohio, Richard Grilliot of Rhode Island, Carl & Kathleen Grilliot of Virginia, Bernice & Zane Michael of Troy, Ohio, David & Connie Grilliot of Versailles, Ohio. Grandchildren: Michelle (Chris) Conley, Melissa Grilliot, Marisa (Carlos) Salazar, Renee Michael, Christine (Kevin) Donahue, Kevin Grilliot, Eric (Kristen) Grilliot, Adam Grilliot, Allison (Seth)Keller, as well as 9 Great-Grandchildren. Brother: Lester(Lavon) Bernholt of Versailles, Ohio. Sister: Betty Jutte ofVersailles, Ohio.Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10:30 AM at St. Louis Catholic Church, 15 Star Road, North Star, Ohio, with Rev. Fr. David Howard celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Louis Church Cemetery, North Star, Ohio. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to State of the Heart Hospice. Due to COVID-19, mask wearing and social distancing will be observed for the servicesCondolences for the family may be expressed through





