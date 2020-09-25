1/
Mary Grilliot
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GRILLIOT, Mary Jean "Jean"


In loving memory of Mary Jean "Jean" Grilliot 91 of North Star, Ohio, whom passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 6:21 AM at The Village Green in Greenville, Ohio, with her family by her side. She was born July 24, 1929, in Darke County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph F. &

Bernadine A. (Rutschilling) Bernholt.

She was a homemaker and farm wife; she was a member St. Louis Catholic Church; the Ladies of the Church; she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She enjoyed listening to classic country music, bird watching and her flower garden.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Her husband: Herbert J. Grilliot whom she married June 18, 1949. Her sister & brother-in-law: Bertha & Norbert Beyke, Brother: Melvin Bernholt, Sister: Evelyn Bernholt, Brother-in-law: and Luke Jutte.

She is survived by her children: Wayne & Pamela Grilliot of Kettering, Ohio, Richard Grilliot of Rhode Island, Carl & Kathleen Grilliot of Virginia, Bernice & Zane Michael of Troy, Ohio, David & Connie Grilliot of Versailles, Ohio. Grandchildren: Michelle (Chris) Conley, Melissa Grilliot, Marisa (Carlos) Salazar, Renee Michael, Christine (Kevin) Donahue, Kevin Grilliot, Eric (Kristen) Grilliot, Adam Grilliot, Allison (Seth)

Keller, as well as 9 Great-Grandchildren. Brother: Lester

(Lavon) Bernholt of Versailles, Ohio. Sister: Betty Jutte of

Versailles, Ohio.

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10:30 AM at St. Louis Catholic Church, 15 Star Road, North Star, Ohio, with Rev. Fr. David Howard celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Louis Church Cemetery, North Star, Ohio. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to State of the Heart Hospice. Due to COVID-19, mask wearing and social distancing will be observed for the services

Condolences for the family may be expressed through



www.zecharbailey.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved