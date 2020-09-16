Mary GROTHAUS

GROTHAUS, Mary Lou Mary Lou Grothaus passed away Friday at Dayton Hospice. Born April 11,1926, in Lancaster, Ohio, to Beryl and Harry Herdman, Mary Lou was the oldest of four children. She attended Lancaster High School, Miami University and the Miami Valley Hospital School of Medical Technology, where she earned her registry in that field. In 1951, she married Daniel H. Grothaus Jr. who preceded her in death in 2002. Mary Lou is survived, her son Gary David and his wife Beryl Packer of Emerald Isle, NC., her son Daniel Henry III and her grandson Danny Reineman of Dayton, her brother Dick of Washington, and her sister Joyce of Bloomfield Hills, MI, and by her best friend Sally Strahl of Dayton. She was a member of chapter CV of PEO Dayton Women's Club and a resident of Bethany Village in Centerville. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 19, 11am, at First United Methodist Church of Springboro, 60 E. North St., Springboro, Ohio, 45066. Masks are mandatory. No flowers please.



