HADLEY (Welch), Mary Jane Born in Chicago Illinois, the only child of David and Bernice (Torman) Welch. She attended and graduated from the University of Illinois where she met Gene Hadley, her husband of 58 years. At Illinois she became a member of the Alpha Phi International Sorority, an affiliation that brought her wonderful friendships and times throughout her adult life. She worked briefly in retailing, then spent 4 years as a volunteer with AIM for the handicapped before returning to school to gain an M.S. degree in counseling from Wright State University. For 8 years after graduating she worked at St. Joseph Treatment Center for children where she became licensed as a Clinical Counselor in the state of Ohio. After leaving St. Joseph's she began her many years of doing pastoral care visiting patients at St. Elizabeth Hospital and then through the Spiritual Care Department at Good Samaritan Hospital. She always described those days as gifts. She had been a member of the St. Leonard Faith Community since early 1980. She enjoyed her membership at Miami Valley Golf Club for 19 seasons, where golf and her friends became a happy part of her life. Her marriage, family and friends were the joys of her life. Her cooking exploits have been recorded in several editions of the Hadley Family Cookbook, which she printed on her trusty MAC computer. She and Gene enjoyed traveling together throughout Europe, the United States and Mexico, which she recorded in many albums. The Digital Photography Forum at Hithergreen provided a happy outlet for her new interest. She maintained an active lifestyle for as long as she could before moving to Cincinnati to be closer to her children the last 9 years of her life. She is survived by her 3 sons and their wives David and Jenifer, Jim and Pam, and Mark and Lori as well as 5 grandchildren: Matthew, Tyler, Emma, Christy and Katie. Funeral Service 11 am Tuesday January 14, 2020 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Road. Burial in David's Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 am until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020