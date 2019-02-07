HALEY, Mary Frances "Fran" Born September 9, 1937 died peacefully February 5, with her in-town siblings gathered around, from complications of a stroke suffered mid-January. The third of eight children of Frank Haley and Margaret Kercher, Fran follows in death her parents, brother Jerry, niece Christina Teetzel, sister-in-law Judy Haley and friend Judy Curran. Fran is mourned by her sisters Peg, Susan Sibbing (Bill) and Joanne (Lowell Ford) and brothers Mike (Sharon Griggs), John (Linda Koch), Bob and Dan, and by her nieces and nephews Anne Lindsey, Erin Giannetto (Tino), Scott (Lynn), Jim (Carol Fox-Haley), Julie Sommer (Tom), Tim (Holly), Jenny, Patrick (Denise), Michael (Tanya), Lori Miller (Scott), Brian (Tiffany), Aaron Drake (Jacquelyn), Jennifer Backeljau, Jeri, Matt Sibbing (Tracy), Megan Moncayo (Abelardo), Katie Sibbing-Dunn (Bryan) and Kelly Lewis (Scott) and their children and grandchildren. The list of Fran's life work and accomplishments is long, and her network of friends wide. She graduated from Randolph High in Englewood, class of "54", and earned degrees in Education: a Bachelor's from Miami University in Ohio and a Master's from the University of Colorado. Fran worked for the Education Resource Information Center in Boulder, Colorado, and then served as a director of the National Council of Social Studies in Washington, DC, and lastly as the director of the Ohio Library Council in Columbus, Ohio, before retiring to Dayton in 2000. Her friends and associates in Dayton and her adopted cities hold her dear. Fran's pleasures and skills included quilting, bridge, reading, history, and geography, politics & current events, and more than a passing fancy for American football. She created quilts for many kin and friends and played her last bridge slam just a month ago. Fran had a flair as a gift-giver and shared her possessions freely. Never one to hold back in conversation, Fran was a master of the art. She enjoyed keeping in touch and proved a kind of glue for our far-flung family. Her passing leaves a void not soon to be filled. The family gives thanks for the caregivers who eased Fran's final weeks at Miami Valley Hospital and Siena Woods, and for the blessing of the last rites in her final hours. There will be a visitation from 5-7PM Friday, February 8, and a memorial service at 9:30AM Saturday, February 9, both at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Brunner Literacy Center, 4825 Salem Ave. Dayton OH 45416. The Center provides free, one-on-one tutoring for adults in reading, writing, and math. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary