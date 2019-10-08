|
|
HALL, Mary Susan Was born September 14, 1930, and passed away on September 26, 2019. Daughter of the late William F. and Mildred L. Gaul and widow of her late husband, Gilbert Hall. As a graduate of Indiana University, Susan was active in many charitable organizations throughout the years, including Dayton Women's Club, the Rotarian Club and numerous others. As a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Susan continues a legacy in the memory of the many kind and charitable efforts of the Gaul family over many years in the Dayton area, including many organizations such as Dayton Art Institute, Humane Society and Shriner's Hospitals. She leaves many friends at Bethany Lutheran Village. A Memorial Service will take place on Friday, October 11th, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019