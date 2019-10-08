Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary HALL


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary HALL Obituary
HALL, Mary Susan Was born September 14, 1930, and passed away on September 26, 2019. Daughter of the late William F. and Mildred L. Gaul and widow of her late husband, Gilbert Hall. As a graduate of Indiana University, Susan was active in many charitable organizations throughout the years, including Dayton Women's Club, the Rotarian Club and numerous others. As a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Susan continues a legacy in the memory of the many kind and charitable efforts of the Gaul family over many years in the Dayton area, including many organizations such as Dayton Art Institute, Humane Society and Shriner's Hospitals. She leaves many friends at Bethany Lutheran Village. A Memorial Service will take place on Friday, October 11th, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now