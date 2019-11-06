|
HAMBLIN, Mary Jane Age 77 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Mary was born in Sand Gap, Kentucky on October 25, 1942 to Nathan and Minnie (nee Durham) Jones. On January 2, 1962, she married Willie Ray Hamblin in Reily, Ohio, who preceded her in death in 1994. Mary was active in the Pentecostal faith. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her children, grandchildren and her "bonus" babies. Mary is survived by her husband, Calvin Philpot; her children, Bill (Alice) Hamblin, David (the late Julie) Hamblin, Dr. Nate (Kimberly) Hamblin and Annette (Brian) Wethington; her grandchildren, James (Jessica) Hamblin, Alex (Casey) Hamblin, Sarai (Brian) Judd, Bryan (Melinda) Hamblin and Rebekah (Eric) Wylds; and numerous great-grandchildren, bonus babies, friends, family and neighbors. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 32 years, Ray Hamblin; her sisters, Rosa Mae Abner, June Chappell and 3 infant siblings. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7th, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to Diabetes Association, , Cancer Research or Animal Friends Humane Society. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 6, 2019