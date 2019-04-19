|
|
HAMMONDS, Mary E. Age 87 of Fairborn, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Elmcroft of Fairborn. She was born September 16, 1931 in Bell County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Henry and Carrie Saylor. She is preceded in death by her husband, Phillip J. Hammonds; son, Donnie Ledford; and grandsons Jack and Donnie Ledford. Mary is survived by her children, Evelyn (Michael) Shepherd, Bonnie (Greg) Ferguson, James Ledford (Kim Schaeffer); grandchildren, Blake and Rachel Shepherd, Justin and James Ferguson, Bobby Ledford, Dawn Marie Ledford (Jamie), Tonya Braun; several great grandchildren; as well as numerous siblings, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Byron Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019