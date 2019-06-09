|
HARDEN, Mary Jo Age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Landings of Huber Heights Assisted Living. Mary Jo was a member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Cary; parents, Edward & Edna Estes; 2 sisters; and 2 brothers. Mary Jo is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Alice & Mark Metheny of Shirley, MA, Carol & Tim Gillis of Huber Heights, Beth & Dale Conley of Columbus; grandchildren, Carissa, Joe, Brian, Stephen, Corie; great-grandchildren, Jayce, Cage, Ayden, Emma, Isaiah; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 1 PM Monday, June 10, 2019 at Huber Heights First Baptist Church, 5875 Shull Road with Pastor Robert Hooker officiating. Interment New Carlisle Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11 AM until service time at the church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019