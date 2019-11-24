|
HARPER, Mary E. Age 88, of Dayton, passed away November 21, 2019 at . She is survived by a daughter, Joyce and husband Mark Howley, and four sons: Harold Futrell, Earl Futrell, Bobby Spradlin and Gary Spradlin. She is also survived by a sister, Barbra Overbay and husband Fred, a brother Clyde Tidwell, nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 50 years, Edwin Harper in 2018, and by three sons: Joe Futrell, Larry Spradlin and Dallas Harper. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to in Mary's memory. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Be at peace, Mom.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019