HARSHBARGER, Mary C. 93, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born in Groveport, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles & Anna (Weber) Simpson. She sold Tupperware for 27 years, Christian Light Book Store in Troy for 10 years and 9 years at the New Carlisle Library. She was a member and greeter at the First Baptist Church, Fairborn for 22 years. She was a wonderful christian. She liked to go shopping and spend time with her family. She is survived by a son, Dale (Kathy) Harshbarger, two daughters, Ann (Doug) Burnside, Susie (David) Perry; 4 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Dewey Harshbarger; 6 sisters, Ethel, Mabel, Nellie, Hazel, Grace & Phyllis; a brother, Charlie Simpson; Private service will be held at the convenience of the family. TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 27, 2020