Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
5401 Main St.
Dayton, OH
HARTMAN (Penno), Mary A. Age 81 of Brookville, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. She had been a member at St. Rita's Catholic Church and retired from Montgomery County MRDD. She is survived by her husband of 60 years: Nicholas Hartman, children: Robert Hartman, Gerald (Cynthia) Hartman, Randy Hartman, and Michael Hartman, grandchildren: Johnny (Ashley), Anthony, Tristan, and Keaton Hartman, great-grandchildren: Brynn and Isla, brother: William Penno, and numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Lorena Penno, daughter: Angela Hill, grandchildren: Lori and Kyle Hill, and siblings: Robert and Joseph Penno. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Rita's Catholic Church (5401 Main St., Dayton) with Fr. Jim Seibert C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow the service at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday November 25 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Union). Memorial contributions can be made to St. Rita's Catholic Church, Special Wish Foundation, or the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019
