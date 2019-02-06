|
HATFIELD (Sweitzer), Mary Martha Passed away peacefully at the Masonic Home, Springfield, Ohio on Sunday, February 3rd, 2019 following several years of illness. She was born on April 4th, 1927 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Marion Hughel and Mary Nelle (Brewer) Sweitzer. She is survived by her children, David Hatfield (Patricia) of Springfield, Kathie Berry of Tucson, Arizona, Vickie Sieg (Paul) of Hayward, California, Shauna Wilkins (William) of Troy, Ohio, Barbara Martin (Randall) of Springfield, Ohio, Joseph Hatfield (Danita) of South Charleston, Ohio, twelve grandchildren, multiple great grandchildren and two sisters, Karen Rudy (Glen) of Sydney, Ohio and Marion Sue Jenkins (Vernon) of Springfield, Ohio, She was preceded in death by her husband, William Earl Hatfield Jr., loving companion, Roscoe Holmes, son, John Frederick Hatfield, daughter, Georgia Kay Polley, six brothers, Clarence Francis (Bud) Sweitzer, Forrest Eugene (Gene) Sweitzer, Jessie Ervin Sweitzer, Jack Lindley Sweitzer, George William (Bill) Sweitzer and Dwight Lamar (Whitney) Sweitzer. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial services will be held at 7:00PM with Pastor Ed Dungan officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 6, 2019