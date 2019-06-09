|
HAUSER, Mary Alberta Age 88 of Kettering passed away on June 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Helen F. and Clinton D. Reed. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Melvin C. Hauser; sons: Reed (Thecla) Hauser, Tony (Robin) Hauser, Andy (Cindy) Hauser, Joe (Kristen) Hauser, and Sean (Maggie) Hauser; daughters: Melinda (Bill) Stoermer, Susan (Jim) Graham, Marlene (Joe) Stuber, and Christine (Tom) Lachey; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. Mary graduated from St. Aloysius Academy, New Lexington, Ohio and worked at Joanne Fabrics for over 25 years. She was a loving wife and mother. She had a twinkle in her eye and made everything fun. The family would like to give a special thank you to and Carlyle House staff, nurses, and aides. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to . Private family services will take place.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019