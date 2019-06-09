Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hauser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Hauser

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Hauser Obituary
HAUSER, Mary Alberta Age 88 of Kettering passed away on June 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Helen F. and Clinton D. Reed. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Melvin C. Hauser; sons: Reed (Thecla) Hauser, Tony (Robin) Hauser, Andy (Cindy) Hauser, Joe (Kristen) Hauser, and Sean (Maggie) Hauser; daughters: Melinda (Bill) Stoermer, Susan (Jim) Graham, Marlene (Joe) Stuber, and Christine (Tom) Lachey; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. Mary graduated from St. Aloysius Academy, New Lexington, Ohio and worked at Joanne Fabrics for over 25 years. She was a loving wife and mother. She had a twinkle in her eye and made everything fun. The family would like to give a special thank you to and Carlyle House staff, nurses, and aides. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to . Private family services will take place.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.