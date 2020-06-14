Mary HEEG
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEEG, Mary 87, of Springfield, passed away June 11, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Frankfort, Ohio on July 14, 1932, the daughter of Virgil and Hazel Ackley. Mary was very busy as a homemaker raising three sons. She was a member of Trinity Missionary Church and Post 1031 Ladies Aux. Her fondest joy was being with family, especially grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Leroy and numerous brothers and sisters. Survivors include her sons Gary "Doug" (Maria) Heeg, Larry (Robin) Heeg and Jerry (Kay) Heeg; brothers Jim Ackley and Terry Ackley; sisters Peggy (Al) Fulk and Linda (Frank) Ropp; grandchildren Eric (Christina) Heeg, Justin Heeg, Jennifer (Phil) Densen, Tracy (Michael) Dornon, Adam (Dawn) Heeg, Marylisa (Andrew) Martin, Jennifer (Brett) Heeg, Jeremy (Amber) Heeg, Jonathan Heeg, Jordan (Brittany) Heeg and Joseph (Rhiannon) Heeg; twenty-two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Mary's life will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 1:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Orbie Estep officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to services. Burial to follow in Vernon-Asbury Cemetery. Memorial contributions are requested to St. Jude's. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved