HEEG, Mary 87, of Springfield, passed away June 11, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Frankfort, Ohio on July 14, 1932, the daughter of Virgil and Hazel Ackley. Mary was very busy as a homemaker raising three sons. She was a member of Trinity Missionary Church and Post 1031 Ladies Aux. Her fondest joy was being with family, especially grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Leroy and numerous brothers and sisters. Survivors include her sons Gary "Doug" (Maria) Heeg, Larry (Robin) Heeg and Jerry (Kay) Heeg; brothers Jim Ackley and Terry Ackley; sisters Peggy (Al) Fulk and Linda (Frank) Ropp; grandchildren Eric (Christina) Heeg, Justin Heeg, Jennifer (Phil) Densen, Tracy (Michael) Dornon, Adam (Dawn) Heeg, Marylisa (Andrew) Martin, Jennifer (Brett) Heeg, Jeremy (Amber) Heeg, Jonathan Heeg, Jordan (Brittany) Heeg and Joseph (Rhiannon) Heeg; twenty-two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Mary's life will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 1:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Orbie Estep officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to services. Burial to follow in Vernon-Asbury Cemetery. Memorial contributions are requested to St. Jude's. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.