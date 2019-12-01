|
HIEB (nee Pacey), Mary Eileen Age 88, of Centerville, went to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Mary was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 12, 1931. She attended Jefferson Elementary School, and graduated from Fairview High School in 1949. Mary was the very first cashier of Dorothy Lane Market when the store opened in 1948. She attended Bowling Green University, studying Drama, History, and Psychology. That is where she met the love of her life, Wesley. They married in August, 1952. She graduated from Bowling Green in 1953, and then taught high school English. After teaching, Mary then stayed home and raised her family. Mary was a lifelong member of First Grace Brethren Church. Mary taught 4th grade Sunday School, sang in the choir and wrote and directed Christmas and Easter plays. She also served on the deacon board with Wesley for many years. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this past August. She worked at Dorothy Lane Market in various departments over the years, finishing up her career in the accounting department until her retirement in 2016. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank Pacey and Vera Mayne, and stepfather Calvin Mayne; son Matthew Hieb; brother Frank Pacey, Jr., sisters Angela Pacey and Vera T. Pacey, brothers-in-law Everett Chambers and Harold Hieb, and sister-in-law Eleanor Hieb. Mary is survived by her husband, Wesley Hieb; children, Eileen (Tom) Tobias and Nanette Hieb; daughter-in-law, Cara Hieb; sister, Charline Chambers, brother Norman (Terry) Mayne; six grandchildren, Susanna, Austin, Courtney, Wesley, Cecily, and Woody; and six great-grandchildren, Vera, Ezra, Phoebe, Selah, Amyla and Graysen. Family will greet friends on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH. Funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home, with Pastor Bruce Jackson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Miami Valley and Dayton Area , 31 W. Whipp Road, Centerville, OH 45459. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019