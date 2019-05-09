HEIGEL, Mary Katherine Age 86, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Trinity Community of Beavercreek. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on November 2, 1932, to Louise and Edward Heigel. Mary was a registered nurse having been employed at St. Elizabeth Hospital and for a pedicatrician, Dr. Ashman. Mary spent her time reading, playing cards and following UD basketball and her beloved Cincinnati Reds. She is survived by her brothers Edward (Connie), Donald and Thomas (Linda) and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert, and sisters Phyllis (Roth) and Patricia (Tanner). Her wish was to have her remains donated to the Wright State School of Medicine's Anatomical Gift Program. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. A special thank you to the nurses at Trinity and especially to the Hospice caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice would be appreciated. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary