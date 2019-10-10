Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Calvary M.B. Church
3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave.
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Calvary M.B. Church
3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave.
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Calvary M.B. Church
3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave.
Mary HENDERSON Obituary
HENDERSON, Mary Ethel "Big Babe" Age 96, born October 22, 1922 in Eutaw, AL to the late James and Marinda Carpenter, departed this life October 2, 2019. Mary graduated from Burton Hill Elementary School in Union, AL and Greene County Training School in Boligee, AL. Preceded in death by her husband, Tom C. Henderson; brothers, Willie James and Leon Carpenter. Mary is survived by children, Shirley (Hugh) Tole, Tommie, Mary Helen, Larry (Beverly), Ronald (Elaine), Jeffrey and Roderick Henderson; 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; 5 sisters and a host of other family members and friends. Funeral service 12 noon Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Mt. Calvary M.B. Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave. Pastor Samuel N. Winston, Jr. officiating, Pastor Larry Henderson, Jr., eulogist. Visitation 10 am-12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
