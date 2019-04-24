|
|
HILBERT (nee Philipp), Mary Alice Age 93 of Fairfield passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born July 12, 1925 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Edward and Rose Marie Philipp (nee Kieffer). On February 23, 1952 she married William S. "Fred" Hilbert. She is survived by her husband Fred; children Connie (Mike) Hampton, Tom (Christine) Hilbert and Dee Dee (Carlos) Stevenson; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; also survived by numerous family and friends. She is preceded in death by her son Rick, daughter Claudia and brother Edwin. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10 A.M. until time of Mass (11 A.M.) at St. Mary Catholic Church, 111 E High St, Oxford, OH 45056 with luncheon to follow. Fr. Jeff Silver officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to St Mary's Church for the Lady's Society. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 24, 2019