Mary Hiler Obituary
HILER, Mary B. Age 83, formerly of Washington Township, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benny G. Hiler, daughter, Barbara Vernon, one son, Richard Lee Hiler, and granddaughters, Maggie Vernon and Alicia Hiler. Mary is survived by her son, Benny William Hiler, 12 grandchildren, Tina, Missy, Jenny, Faris, Shirley, Sherri, Deana, Benny, Tia, Richard, Angel, and Natasha, and 16 great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2020
