HILLARD, Mary Loretta "Toonie" Age 78, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born July 20, 1941, in Hazard, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Willie and Lillie Miller. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Jeanette Claywell, Vivian Helmeck, Edna Miller, Opal Miller and Winston Miller. Mary is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ronald; children, Belinda (Craig) Hall, Karin Reynolds, David Hillard; grandchildren, Meghan (Anthony) Sweetman, Alex Hall, Cody Reynolds, Travis Hall, Amanda Reynolds, Misti Reynolds, Lacie Reynolds and Holli Reynolds; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy (Doris) Miller; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
