Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Mary HIMES


1928 - 2020
Mary HIMES Obituary
HIMES, Mary Ellen 91, of Dayton passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Mary Ellen was born on June 25, 1928. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Walter Himes Sr. "Bud"; daughter, Mary Beth Montero; sister, Ada Tamaska; and her parents, Mary and Joseph Olt. Mary Ellen leaves to cherish her memory two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael (Nancy) Himes, Walter Jr. "Skip" (Jeanie) Himes. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Andrew (Christy) Himes, Alison (Micah) Crowe, Elizabeth (Ross) Cline; great-grandchildren, Drew, Carter, Kennedy and Reagan; son-in-law Anthony Montero; and many close friends at Friendship Village. Mary Ellen retired from Donnenfelds Department Store after 49 years of dedicated service. She was actively involved at Friendship Village. Bridge Club, Euchre, and Residents Association Bldg. Representative among others. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary Ellen may be made to . Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, Dayton, OH. Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be made at: www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020
