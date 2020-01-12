|
HOLLIDAY, Mary Jane Age 101, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was born in Westfield, NY on April 24, 1918. Mary was retired from DESC. She was active at the Kettering American Legion, enjoyed golfing at Rolandia and was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds. Mary was an excellent bridge player and enjoyed bingo, especially winning. She was a longtime volunteer at St. Leonard's helping however she could. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Holliday, Sr.; parents, Charles and Elizabeth Donart; and by two brothers, Melvin and Arthur Donart. Mary is survived by sons, Kenneth E. (Mary E.) Holliday and Donald C. (Lynn) Holliday; daughter, Mary L. (Gary) Golgowski; sisters, Doris Benton, Rita Prentice, and Agnes Ralph; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive guests beginning at 10:30 am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Leonard Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the , 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459, www.Alz.org/dayton/donate or to the . Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020