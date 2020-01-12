Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary HOLLIDAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary HOLLIDAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary HOLLIDAY Obituary
HOLLIDAY, Mary Jane Age 101, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was born in Westfield, NY on April 24, 1918. Mary was retired from DESC. She was active at the Kettering American Legion, enjoyed golfing at Rolandia and was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds. Mary was an excellent bridge player and enjoyed bingo, especially winning. She was a longtime volunteer at St. Leonard's helping however she could. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Holliday, Sr.; parents, Charles and Elizabeth Donart; and by two brothers, Melvin and Arthur Donart. Mary is survived by sons, Kenneth E. (Mary E.) Holliday and Donald C. (Lynn) Holliday; daughter, Mary L. (Gary) Golgowski; sisters, Doris Benton, Rita Prentice, and Agnes Ralph; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive guests beginning at 10:30 am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Leonard Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the , 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459, www.Alz.org/dayton/donate or to the . Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -