Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary HOLMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary HOLMES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary HOLMES Obituary
HOLMES, Mary Ellen Age 89 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at . She is preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Holmes in 2002 and granddaughter Carrie Fleming in 2015. Survived by 2 daughters Susan (Robert) Williams, Cheri Glanton and Timothy Manson, 3 sons Scott (Beverly), Jeff (Melanie) and Douglas (Sandra), Shawn her grandson whom she raised as her son, grandchildren Ashley, Thomas, Jacob, Robert, Erika, Amy, Jay, Dave and Zoey, great granddaughters Mikayla, Addison, Ava, Ellie, Mila and Lilah, along with a loving host of family and friends. Services will be held 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 3 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to in Mary Ellen's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -