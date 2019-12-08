|
|
HOLMES, Mary Ellen Age 89 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at . She is preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Holmes in 2002 and granddaughter Carrie Fleming in 2015. Survived by 2 daughters Susan (Robert) Williams, Cheri Glanton and Timothy Manson, 3 sons Scott (Beverly), Jeff (Melanie) and Douglas (Sandra), Shawn her grandson whom she raised as her son, grandchildren Ashley, Thomas, Jacob, Robert, Erika, Amy, Jay, Dave and Zoey, great granddaughters Mikayla, Addison, Ava, Ellie, Mila and Lilah, along with a loving host of family and friends. Services will be held 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 3 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to in Mary Ellen's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019