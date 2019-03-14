|
HOPSON, Mary C. Age 73, of Dayton, transitioned from life Sunday, March 10, 2019. She is preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Bryant Hopson. Mary leaves to cherish her precious memories loving children, Tasha and Dwayne Hopson, and daughter-in-law, LaRita Hopson; brothers, Ronald Dixon and Charles Burton; sisters, Mildred McDonald and Frances Preston; grandchildren, Shontel, Bryant, Brionna, Imani, Devon, Alex, Christian, and Malia; great grandchild, Nevaeh; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service will be held 1 pm Friday, March 15, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am at the funeral home until time of service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019