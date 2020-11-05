1/1
MARY HORN
HORN (Askren),

Mary Nell

88 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Mary

was born August 16, 1932,

in Winchester, OH. She is preceded in death by her husband James Horn, her parents Richard & Celesta Askren and 2 brothers Larry and David. She is survived by her children, Mike (Carla), Shelly Spohn (Steve), Bob (Tammy) and Larry; also 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 6 sisters and 1 brother. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 10:45 AM at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle 5 Points Road, Centerville, OH. Condolences may be shared with the family at


www.routsong.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
6 Oakwood Ave
Dayton, OH 45409
(937) 293-4137
