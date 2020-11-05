88 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Marywas born August 16, 1932,in Winchester, OH. She is preceded in death by her husband James Horn, her parents Richard & Celesta Askren and 2 brothers Larry and David. She is survived by her children, Mike (Carla), Shelly Spohn (Steve), Bob (Tammy) and Larry; also 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 6 sisters and 1 brother. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 10:45 AM at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle 5 Points Road, Centerville, OH. Condolences may be shared with the family at



www.routsong.com