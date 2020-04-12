|
HOUGHTON, Mary Augusta Age 92 of Dayton, passed away April 10, 2020. Loving wife of William I. Houghton, a WWII veteran; loving mother of 3 sons: Paul (Cathy), Tim (Cindy) and Ben; grandmother of Bill and Audrey. A devout Christian; an accomplished pianist and singer who was a music teacher in the Dayton area. Private services with Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. Mary will be laid to rest at New Carlisle Cemetery along side her husband.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020