Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary HOUGHTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary HOUGHTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary HOUGHTON Obituary
HOUGHTON, Mary Augusta Age 92 of Dayton, passed away April 10, 2020. Loving wife of William I. Houghton, a WWII veteran; loving mother of 3 sons: Paul (Cathy), Tim (Cindy) and Ben; grandmother of Bill and Audrey. A devout Christian; an accomplished pianist and singer who was a music teacher in the Dayton area. Private services with Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. Mary will be laid to rest at New Carlisle Cemetery along side her husband.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -