HUDEK, Mary Anne Age 82 of Hamilton, passed away at Berkeley Square Nursing Home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Mary Anne was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 31, 1937 to Joseph and Mary Ellen Livernois. Mary Anne graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing as a R.N. She went on to work at Mercy Hospital Hamilton for 40 years. On October 11, 1958 she married the love of her life, John M. Hudek. Mary Anne is survived by her children, Dr. Judith (Mike) Reilly, John (Herma) Hudek, JoAnne (Nick) Dole, Jeanette (Mark) Flum, James (Mary Beth) Hudek, and Julia (Ken) Walker; her grandchildren, Linda, Elizabeth (Joey), Joshua, Joseph, Mary Katherine, Thomas, Daniel (Whitney), Rachel (Thomas), Sarah (Ben), Abigail, Amy and Allyson; her great-grandchildren, Theo and one on the way, Lorraine; and many other family and friends. Mary Anne was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 48 years, John M. Hudek. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Hospital. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Berkeley Square Staff, especially, Megan, Janelle, April and Vicki and to Hospice of Dayton, especially, Lisa, Angel and Julie. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 13, 2019