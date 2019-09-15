Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary HUGHEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary HUGHEY


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary HUGHEY Obituary
HUGHEY, Mary C. Age 76, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia on January 30, 1943 to the late John Curtis and Mary Opal Hughey (nee Turley). She was preceded in death by her siblings, Gerling Hughey, Robert Dean Hughey, Betty Cohen, Wanda Johnson, Donna Hill, and Theirtha Hill; and significant other, Dennis Morefield. Mary is survived by her beloved sons, David (Tina) Williams, Jr. and Daniel Williams; grandchildren, Rachel Williams, Matthew Williams, Sarah Williams, and Timothy Williams; great-grandchild, Nolan Williams-Birden; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424 followed by Funeral Ceremony at 1:30 pm. Mary will be laid to rest at Poplar Hill Cemetery, 1340 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, Ohio 45377. www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now