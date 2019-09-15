|
HUGHEY, Mary C. Age 76, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia on January 30, 1943 to the late John Curtis and Mary Opal Hughey (nee Turley). She was preceded in death by her siblings, Gerling Hughey, Robert Dean Hughey, Betty Cohen, Wanda Johnson, Donna Hill, and Theirtha Hill; and significant other, Dennis Morefield. Mary is survived by her beloved sons, David (Tina) Williams, Jr. and Daniel Williams; grandchildren, Rachel Williams, Matthew Williams, Sarah Williams, and Timothy Williams; great-grandchild, Nolan Williams-Birden; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424 followed by Funeral Ceremony at 1:30 pm. Mary will be laid to rest at Poplar Hill Cemetery, 1340 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, Ohio 45377. www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019