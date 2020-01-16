|
HUNT, Mary Helen 94, of Monroe, died on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Middletown on December 5, 1925 to parents Fred and Mae N. (Selby) Rothfuss. Mary Helen worked as a secretary at Armco International. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ and enjoyed gardening and sports. Mrs. Hunt is survived by several cousins & loving friends and her dear cat, Sam. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederic "Fred" E. Hunt; parents; and sister, Doris Jean Rothfuss. Funeral Service will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown with Rev. DonErickson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from11:00 am - 12:00 noon at the funeral home.Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. In lieu offlowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to P.A.W.S., 6302 Crossings Blvd, Monroe, OH 45050 - OR -, 501 St. Jude Place,Memphis, TN 38105 - OR - St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 114 S. Broad St., Middletown, OH 45044 - OR - Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 16, 2020