KOOGLER, Mary Jane 102 of Tipp City formerly of Englewood, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at Randall Residence in Tipp City. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years Jack F. Koogler in 2000, son Bruce Koogler in 2010, sister Dorothy MacArthur. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law Joy and Paul Bazill Moyer, brother and sister-in-law Richard and Barbara Dixon; grandchildren Bonnie and Steve Davis, Jill and Pete Nico, Mark and Amy Bazill; great-grandchildren Troy Jackson Davis, Benjamin Nico, Lauren Davis, Luke Bazill, Jon Nico, Caleb Bazill, Micah Bazill, niece Melanie MacArthur and her husband Phil Shifler. Mary Jane loved the opera, traveling the world over, teaching piano and especially "Gone With The Wind", she had worked for 20+ years at Elder Beerman. There will be an Ice Cream Social in memory of Mary Janes's 103rd birthday, Saturday July 27, 2019 from 3:30 - 4:30 pm at RANDALL RESIDENCE, 6400 South County Road 25 A, Tipp City followed by a Celebration of Mary Jane's life from 4:30 - 5:30 pm. Burial of her cremains with her beloved Jack will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Englewood. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Mary Jane may be made to Hospice of Miami County, 550 Summit Avenue, Suite 101, Troy, Ohio 45373. Mary Jane's family would like to, thank the staff of Randall Residence for their many years of devotion to her loving care.