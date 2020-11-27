1/1
Mary Jo HULBERT
1950 - 2020
HULBERT, Mary Jo

Mary Jo Hulbert, 70, of Springfield, passed away Sunday,

November 22, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born August 9, 1950, in Ironton, to the late Joseph and Dorothy Church. Mary retired after 30 years of service from Wright-Patterson AFB, Air Force Research Labs Personnel Directorate as a Management and Program Analyst. She was an active member at Grand Heights Baptist Church through various committees and groups to include her two favorites, the Blanket Club and Decorating Committee. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth "Ken" Hulbert, two sons Brian and Jennifer Hulbert of Springfield, and Craig Hulbert of Ashland, Kentucky; four siblings, Carol, Linda, Joey, Tammy; six grandchildren, Brandon, Benjamin, Megan, Jack, Carter, and

Nathan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A

visitation for family and friends will be held 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Grand Heights Baptist Church on Saturday, November 28, 2020. The funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 11:00 am with Pastor Randy Tate officiating. Burial will follow the service at Enon Cemetery (Enon, Ohio). Adkins Funeral Home of Enon is assisting Mary's family with her final wishes. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grand Heights Baptist Church (1611 Armstrong Rd, Fairborn, OH 45324) or the American Cancer Society.


https://www.adkinsfunerals.com/



Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Grand Heights Baptist Church
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Grand Heights Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Adkins Funeral Home
7055 DAYTON-SPRINGFIELD ROAD
Enon, OH 45323
(937) 864-2288
